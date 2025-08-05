After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2025 : AMD, AMGN, ANET, AFL, CPNG, SU, SMCI, TOST, ALAB, DVN, IFF, EQH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/05/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 44.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 57.21 vs. an industry ratio of 24.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $5.26. This value represents a 5.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 14.46 vs. an industry ratio of 2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 27.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 51.88 vs. an industry ratio of 35.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 6.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AFL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 14.60 vs. an industry ratio of 190.10.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CPNG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CPNG is 98.77 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 46.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 13.73 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 36.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SMCI is 33.85 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toast, Inc. (TOST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 500.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TOST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TOST is 96.67 vs. an industry ratio of 35.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 178.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALAB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -133.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALAB is 281.49 vs. an industry ratio of 35.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 41.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DVN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -4.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is 7.71 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 4.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IFF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 16.51 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 10.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters EQH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -9.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EQH is 8.24 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.





