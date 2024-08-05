After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2024 : CSX, PLTR, O, WMB, SPG, OKE, FANG, BMRN, FNF, ACM, YUMC, WTRG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/05/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CSX Corporation (CSX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 4.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSX has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 17.57 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PLTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PLTR is 154.63 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Realty Income Corporation (O)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. O missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 14.12 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 22.81 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.93. This value represents a 1.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SPG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 11.77 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 13.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters OKE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 15.97 vs. an industry ratio of -8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.46. This value represents a 21.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FANG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 10.15 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BMRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.14%. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2024 short interest update, increased 326.52% from previous report on 6/28/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRN is 42.10 vs. an industry ratio of -8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 25.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FNF is 11.98 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



AECOM (ACM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 19.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ACM is 19.95 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.



Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. YUMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -10.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YUMC is 13.67 vs. an industry ratio of 43.70.



Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WTRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WTRG is 21.06 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40.





