After-Hours Earnings Report for August 4, 2026 : AMD, ANET, AMGN, GILD, BKNG, EMR, SU, EOG, ALAB, DVN, PRU, CPNG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/04/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 77.30 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 19.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 56.37 vs. an industry ratio of 161.60.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.60. This value represents a 6.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 16.98 vs. an industry ratio of -11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-7.07. This value represents a 451.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GILD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is -168.14 vs. an industry ratio of -11.70.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.45. This value represents a 10.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 18.49 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 10.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EMR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 23.86 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 319.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -2.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 9.28 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.10. This value represents a 119.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 9.00 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 44.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALAB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ALAB is 172.61 vs. an industry ratio of 161.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 54.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DVN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is 9.61 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.47. This value represents a 3.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PRU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 8.87 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 1400.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CPNG is -49.76 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.





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