After-Hours Earnings Report for August 4, 2025 : PLTR, MELI, VRTX, WMB, AXON, SPG, OKE, FANG, SBAC, EQR, CRBG, CTRA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/04/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 166.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PLTR is 416.95 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $12.01. This value represents a 14.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MELI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -30.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 49.76 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.74. This value represents a 128.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 29.49 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 13.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 27.27 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 81.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AXON is 2320.22 vs. an industry ratio of 54.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.04. This value represents a 4.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 12.91 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 0.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 14.39 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.63. This value represents a 41.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FANG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -11.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 10.91 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.94. This value represents a 10.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SBAC is 18.94 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Residential (EQR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 2.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EQR is 15.81 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 1.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRBG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRBG is 7.12 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 17.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CTRA is 9.60 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.





