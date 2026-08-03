After-Hours Earnings Report for August 3, 2026 : PLTR, VRTX, WMB, OKE, FANG, ON, SBAC, STRL, JAZZ, BWXT, GRAB, TKO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/03/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 115.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PLTR is 105.18 vs. an industry ratio of 154.10.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.30. This value represents a 7.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 28.05 vs. an industry ratio of -10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 13.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 29.20 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 3.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OKE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 16.13 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.08. This value represents a 127.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FANG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 10.74 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 35.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 26.41 vs. an industry ratio of 75.80.



SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.76. This value represents a 12.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SBAC is 15.85 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $5.00. This value represents a 96.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STRL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 62.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STRL is 32.72 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.06. This value represents a 155.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JAZZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -40.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JAZZ is 11.55 vs. an industry ratio of -10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 0.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BWXT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BWXT is 36.59 vs. an industry ratio of 36.80.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GRAB is 35.00 vs. an industry ratio of 154.10.



TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 39.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TKO is 36.95 vs. an industry ratio of 38.30.





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