After-Hours Earnings Report for August 29, 2024 : MRVL, ADSK, DELL, LULU, ULTA, MDB, ESTC, GAP, HCP, AMRK, DOMO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/29/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 27.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MRVL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 91.25 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 20.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADSK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 45.88 vs. an industry ratio of 31.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 3.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 16.26 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $2.92. This value represents a 8.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LULU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 18.47 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $5.49. This value represents a 8.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ULTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 14.44 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.75. This value represents a 19.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MDB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -45.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -88.15 vs. an industry ratio of 408.50.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 2.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ESTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is -91.95 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Gap, Inc. (GAP)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 14.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 192.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GAP is 12.74 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 35.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HCP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HCP is -41.22 vs. an industry ratio of 408.50.



A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The precious metals (jewelry) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 40.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMRK is 9.16 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.



Domo, Inc. (DOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.64. This value represents a 45.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DOMO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -10.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DOMO is -3.21 vs. an industry ratio of 408.50.





