After-Hours Earnings Report for August 28, 2025 : MRVL, ADSK, DELL, ULTA, AFRM, ESTC, GAP, S, AMBA, WOOF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/28/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 325.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MRVL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 34.79 vs. an industry ratio of 63.80.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 13.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADSK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 43.33 vs. an industry ratio of 44.00.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 23.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DELL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 15.39 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $5.03. This value represents a 5.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ULTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 22.59 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 178.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AFRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 111.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AFRM is 1551.80 vs. an industry ratio of 44.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ESTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 83.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is -396.67 vs. an industry ratio of 44.00.



Gap, Inc. (GAP)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 1.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GAP is 10.37 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50.



SentinelOne, Inc. (S)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 15.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for S is -30.09 vs. an industry ratio of -1632.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 27.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMBA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMBA is -28.89 vs. an industry ratio of 63.80.



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 80.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WOOF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WOOF is -106.67 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.