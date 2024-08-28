After-Hours Earnings Report for August 28, 2024 : NVDA, CRM, CRWD, HPQ, VEEV, NTAP, PSTG, COO, OKTA, NTNX, AFRM, FIVE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/28/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 140.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NVDA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 50.12 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 6.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 35.37 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 283.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CRWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is 321.23 vs. an industry ratio of 416.60.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year HPQ has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 10.32 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 48.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VEEV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 47.79 vs. an industry ratio of 416.60.



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 36.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 24.34 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60.



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is 135.82 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COO has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 26.43 vs. an industry ratio of 36.70.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 88.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OKTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is -346.36 vs. an industry ratio of 3.40.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 166.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTNX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is 443.33 vs. an industry ratio of 67.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.45. This value represents a 34.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AFRM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -137.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AFRM is -16.42 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 35.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FIVE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.23%. The days to cover, as reported in the 8/15/2024 short interest update, increased 139.22% from previous report on 7/31/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 17.37 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





