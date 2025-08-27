After-Hours Earnings Report for August 27, 2025 : NVDA, CRWD, SNOW, VEEV, TCOM, A, HPQ, NTAP, PSTG, NTNX, COO, FIVE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/27/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 44.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NVDA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 44.88 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 179.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CRWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -600%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is -642.46 vs. an industry ratio of -1601.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.57. This value represents a 35.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SNOW is -79.98 vs. an industry ratio of 43.70.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 25.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VEEV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 52.87 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. TCOM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TCOM is 20.88 vs. an industry ratio of -18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 3.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year A has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 21.20 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 9.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 8.74 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 4.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NTAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 17.56 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 60.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is 108.44 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 150%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is 126.11 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 11.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 18.14 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 12.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIVE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 30.27 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





