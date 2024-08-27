After-Hours Earnings Report for August 27, 2024 : S, PVH, BOX, NCNO, JWN, SMTC, AMBA, YY, VNET, OCS, OOMA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/27/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



SentinelOne, Inc. (S)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year S has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for S is -34.10 vs. an industry ratio of 67.70.



PVH Corp. (PVH)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 14.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PVH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 9.22 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BOX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is 150.84 vs. an industry ratio of 413.30.



nCino, Inc. (NCNO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year NCNO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NCNO is 433.13 vs. an industry ratio of 413.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 11.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JWN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JWN is 12.24 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. SMTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is -1234.33 vs. an industry ratio of -89.50.



Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.86. This value represents a 13.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMBA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMBA is -15.27 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50.



JOYY Inc. (YY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 32.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YY is 9.60 vs. an industry ratio of 897.50.



VNET Group, Inc. (VNET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for VNET is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 897.50.



Oculis Holding AG (OCS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 2.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OCS is -6.17 vs. an industry ratio of -6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ooma, Inc. (OOMA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OOMA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OOMA is -82.18 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.





