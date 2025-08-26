After-Hours Earnings Report for August 26, 2025 : MDB, OKTA, BOX, PVH, NCNO, TUYA, OOMA, ELMD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/26/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.64. This value represents a 23.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MDB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -106.56 vs. an industry ratio of 42.30.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OKTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is 74.88 vs. an industry ratio of -1609.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 214.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BOX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is -136.61 vs. an industry ratio of 42.30.



PVH Corp. (PVH)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 34.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PVH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 7.58 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



nCino, Inc. (NCNO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NCNO is 202.64 vs. an industry ratio of 42.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tuya Inc. (TUYA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TUYA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TUYA is 32.00 vs. an industry ratio of 42.30.



Ooma, Inc. (OOMA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OOMA and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OOMA is 47.92 vs. an industry ratio of 29.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Electromed, Inc. (ELMD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. ELMD reported earnings of $0.2 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 10.00%. In the past year ELMD

