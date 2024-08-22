After-Hours Earnings Report for August 22, 2024 : INTU, ROST, WDAY, CAVA, BILL, BMA, AMSWA, RRGB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/22/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 35.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 57.21 vs. an industry ratio of 32.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 12.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 25.79 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WDAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -34.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WDAY is 110.15 vs. an industry ratio of 388.80.



CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 38.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAVA is 293.91 vs. an industry ratio of 44.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 230.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BILL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 566.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BILL is -270.89 vs. an industry ratio of 388.80.



Macro Bank Inc. (BMA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 44.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BMA is 4.94 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



American Software, Inc. (AMSWA)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 62.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMSWA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMSWA is 60.65 vs. an industry ratio of 32.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 70.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters RRGB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -95.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RRGB is -2.82 vs. an industry ratio of 44.40.





