After-Hours Earnings Report for August 21, 2025 : INTU, WDAY, ROST, ZM, OCS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/21/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 113.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 47.50 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 116.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WDAY is 64.81 vs. an industry ratio of 34.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 4.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 23.53 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60.



Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 8.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ZM is 22.48 vs. an industry ratio of 34.20.



Oculis Holding AG (OCS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 5.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OCS is -7.19 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80.





