After-Hours Earnings Report for August 21, 2024 : SNPS, SNOW, A, ZM, NDSN, URBN, WOLF, ZUO, BBAR, UFI, MDXH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/21/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 9.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 58.33 vs. an industry ratio of 32.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 7.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNOW is -57.11 vs. an industry ratio of 383.60.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 12.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year A has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 26.93 vs. an industry ratio of 37.40.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 1.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 45.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZM is 24.33 vs. an industry ratio of 383.60.



Nordson Corporation (NDSN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 0.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NDSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NDSN is 25.15 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 11.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. URBN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for URBN is 11.27 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.02. This value represents a 75.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WOLF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -48.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WOLF is -4.09 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 58.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZUO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 81.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZUO is -54.88 vs. an industry ratio of 383.60.



Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 59.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BBAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BBAR is 6.97 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



Unifi, Inc. (UFI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 41.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UFI is -2.36 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



MDxHealth SA (MDXH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 100.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MDXH is -3.42 vs. an industry ratio of 25.60.





