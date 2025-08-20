After-Hours Earnings Report for August 20, 2025 : NDSN, COTY, CAAP, BBAR, UFI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/20/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nordson Corporation (NDSN)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.63. This value represents a 9.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NDSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NDSN is 21.68 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coty Inc. (COTY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 133.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COTY is 16.86 vs. an industry ratio of 35.50.



Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 51.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CAAP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -45.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAAP is 11.48 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 39.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BBAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -18.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BBAR is 8.35 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Unifi, Inc. (UFI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.80. This value represents a 263.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UFI is -1.59 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.