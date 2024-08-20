After-Hours Earnings Report for August 20, 2024 : ALC, KEYS, TOL, JKHY, COTY, PAGS, LZB, SQM, SOL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/20/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alcon Inc. (ALC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 7.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALC is 31.56 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 41.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KEYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 26.43 vs. an industry ratio of 43.10.



Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.28. This value represents a 12.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TOL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -18.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TOL is 10.33 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 2.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JKHY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JKHY is 31.62 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coty Inc. (COTY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COTY is 22.21 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAGS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PAGS is 11.50 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.62. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. LZB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -10.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LZB is 13.71 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 51.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SQM is 1876.50 vs. an industry ratio of 228.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Emeren Group Ltd (SOL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SOL is 5.55 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50.





