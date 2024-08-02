News & Insights

After-Hours Earnings Report for August 2, 2024 : AMC

August 02, 2024 — 02:00 pm EDT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/02/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -25.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMC is -10.67 vs. an industry ratio of 39.10.

