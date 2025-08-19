After-Hours Earnings Report for August 19, 2025 : ALC, KEYS, TOL, JHX, JKHY, SQM, LZB, EARN, AUNA, CCIF, FLNT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/19/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alcon Inc. (ALC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 4.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALC is 28.43 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 4.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KEYS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 26.61 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.59. This value represents a 0.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TOL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -12.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TOL is 9.40 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 12.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JHX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JHX is 22.06 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 5.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JKHY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JKHY is 27.54 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 30.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SQM is 20.69 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 14.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LZB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LZB is 12.13 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.



Ellington Credit Company (EARN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 41.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EARN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EARN is 5.82 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Auna SA (AUNA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 333.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AUNA is 8.21 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CCIF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CCIF is 5.93 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.



Fluent, Inc. (FLNT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 48.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FLNT is -3.45 vs. an industry ratio of -4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.