After-Hours Earnings Report for August 19, 2024 : PANW, FN, BTBT, FLXS, API, AREC, FLNT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/19/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 3.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PANW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 56.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is 113.64 vs. an industry ratio of 408.20.



Fabrinet (FN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 22.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FN is 29.03 vs. an industry ratio of 30.90.



Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 250.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BTBT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BTBT is -147.00 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30.



Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 86.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FLXS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -41.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FLXS is 17.76 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



Agora, Inc. (API)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 84.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for API is -9.91 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30.



American Resources Corporation (AREC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 400.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AREC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -250%. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/31/2024 short interest update, increased 132.42% from previous report on 7/15/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AREC is -4.77 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70.



Fluent, Inc. (FLNT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 516.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FLNT is -5.45 vs. an industry ratio of -11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





