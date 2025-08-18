After-Hours Earnings Report for August 18, 2025 : PANW, FN, XP, NYXH, FLXS, BLNK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/18/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 16.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PANW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is 100.62 vs. an industry ratio of -1601.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fabrinet (FN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.41. This value represents a 8.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FN is 35.69 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



XP Inc. (XP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.39. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year XP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for XP is 11.11 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nyxoah SA (NYXH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.62. This value represents a 34.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NYXH is -2.58 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 12.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLXS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FLXS is 9.65 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BLNK is -1.49 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.





