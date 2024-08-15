After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2024 : AMAT, BABA, AMCR, COHR, GLOB, HRB, ALVO, RNW, SGML, DESP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/15/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 5.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 24.26 vs. an industry ratio of 33.60.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.87. This value represents a 24.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BABA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 11.42 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amcor plc (AMCR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMCR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMCR is 15.23 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coherent Corp. (COHR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 76.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COHR is 68.36 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Globant S.A. (GLOB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 13.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GLOB is 38.39 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



H&R Block, Inc. (HRB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 16.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HRB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HRB is 13.27 vs. an industry ratio of -46.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alvotech (ALVO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 34.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALVO is -16.74 vs. an industry ratio of -7.60.



ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RNW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RNW is 44.92 vs. an industry ratio of -61.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 140.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SGML is 21.61 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DESP and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DESP is 12.53 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80.





