After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2025 : AMAT, NU, BAP, QFIN, GLOB, QUBT, TMC, CELC, NNE, EVLV, BTBT, GAMB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/14/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.34. This value represents a 10.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 20.09 vs. an industry ratio of 60.80.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NU has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NU is 22.49 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $5.73. This value represents a 27.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BAP is 10.87 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



Qfin Holdings, Inc. (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 46.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QFIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 4.90 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.



Globant S.A. (GLOB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GLOB is 17.02 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.



Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year QUBT Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for QUBT is -228.71 vs. an industry ratio of 32.20.



TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TMC is -20.92 vs. an industry ratio of -34.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celcuity Inc. (CELC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.90. This value represents a 45.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CELC is -14.39 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90.



Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 58.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NNE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -418.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NNE is -28.20 vs. an industry ratio of -26.00.



Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 550.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EVLV and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EVLV is -32.57 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BTBT is -79.25 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GAMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 142.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GAMB is 10.10 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





