After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2024 : CSCO, STNE, LITE, ASTS, IFS, PYCR, FIHL, DLO, NVGS, ARQT, LENZ, BRFS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/14/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 30.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 14.45 vs. an industry ratio of 3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 78.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STNE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STNE is 9.04 vs. an industry ratio of -84.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The laser systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 358.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LITE is -72.25 vs. an industry ratio of -7.20.



AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 20.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ASTS is -32.25 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 27.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IFS is 6.98 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PYCR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PYCR is 64.74 vs. an industry ratio of -84.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 10.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FIHL is 5.74 vs. an industry ratio of 2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DLocal Limited (DLO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DLO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -36.36%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DLO is 18.74 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 24.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NVGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -10.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NVGS is 11.03 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.48. This value represents a 58.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARQT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -10.77%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ARQT is -6.22 vs. an industry ratio of -7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (LENZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a 77.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LENZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -320.24%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 20 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LENZ is -7.83 vs. an industry ratio of -7.70.



BRF S.A. (BRFS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 170.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRFS and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BRFS is 14.34 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00.





