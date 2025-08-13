After-Hours Earnings Report for August 13, 2025 : CSCO, COHR, STN, EQX, ALVO, FIHL, RNW, DLO, IBTA, SUPV, ASM, CCAP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/13/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 12.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 23.33 vs. an industry ratio of -17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coherent Corp. (COHR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 57.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COHR is 42.54 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stantec Inc (STN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 19.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STN is 28.21 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. EQX reported earnings of $-0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -300.00%.Alvotech (ALVO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 192.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALVO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALVO is 48.06 vs. an industry ratio of 3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 122.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FIHL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -21.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FIHL is 13.59 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RNW is 28.92 vs. an industry ratio of -23.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DLocal Limited (DLO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 13.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DLO is 18.28 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ibotta, Inc. (IBTA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 113.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IBTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -38.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IBTA is 34.27 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.22. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SUPV is 12.52 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avino Silver (ASM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. ASM reported earnings of $0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -33.33%. In the past year ASM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 133.33%. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 22.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CCAP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -13.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CCAP is 8.07 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.