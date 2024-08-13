After-Hours Earnings Report for August 13, 2024 : NU, FNV, XP, QFIN, INTA, MRCY, USPH, ASTL, EC, SVM, KE, MLYS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/13/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NU is 30.49 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 17.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FNV is 37.90 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



XP Inc. (XP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 5.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. XP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for XP is 12.52 vs. an industry ratio of -2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Qifu Technology, Inc (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 7.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. QFIN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 5.05 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



Intapp, Inc. (INTA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. INTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for INTA is -88.16 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 866.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MRCY is -22.48 vs. an industry ratio of -1.40.



U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 6.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. USPH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -12.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for USPH is 30.85 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 114.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ASTL is -35.60 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The emerging market company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 31.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EC is 4.41 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50.



Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. SVM reported earnings of $0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 28.57%. In the past year SVM has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (KE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 46.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters KE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KE is 13.07 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (MLYS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.73. This value represents a 135.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MLYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MLYS is -3.88 vs. an industry ratio of -8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





