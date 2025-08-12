After-Hours Earnings Report for August 12, 2025 : CAVA, LITE, HRB, RGTI, INTA, WBTN, GRAL, NVGS, MLYS, STOK, ZVRA, TBPH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/12/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 23.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CAVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAVA is 144.39 vs. an industry ratio of -69.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 125.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LITE is -359.47 vs. an industry ratio of -10.80.



H&R Block, Inc. (HRB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.81. This value represents a 48.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HRB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HRB is 10.43 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RGTI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RGTI is -63.92 vs. an industry ratio of 35.60.



Intapp, Inc. (INTA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 125.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. INTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INTA is -396.00 vs. an industry ratio of 35.60.



WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (WBTN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WBTN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -11.11%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WBTN is -30.47 vs. an industry ratio of 35.60.



GRAIL, Inc. (GRAL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-3.14. This value represents a 40.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GRAL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GRAL is -2.64 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60.



Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NVGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -14.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NVGS is 9.33 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (MLYS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.78. This value represents a 6.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MLYS is -4.05 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60.



Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 21.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STOK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 613.51%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STOK is 101.23 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 397.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZVRA is 8.60 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 26.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 26 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TBPH is -27.80 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10.





