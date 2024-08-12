After-Hours Earnings Report for August 12, 2024 : SLF, KGS, DHT, WULF, ORLA, CATX, RUM, CCAP, DDI, SID, DSP, STXS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/12/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 0.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SLF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 10.02 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil field machinery & equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KGS is 15.96 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DHT is 8.95 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WULF is -54.14 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00.



Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. ORLA reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 40.00%.ORLA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -60%. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. CATX reported earnings of $-0.4 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -47.50%.CATX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -33.33%. Rumble Inc. (RUM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RUM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -23.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RUM is -10.45 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 3.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CCAP is 7.61 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.



DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (DDI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 2.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DDI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DDI is 5.80 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



National Steel Company (SID)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 750.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SID is 23.67 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Viant Technology Inc. (DSP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DSP is -28.97 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00.



Stereotaxis, Inc. (STXS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. STXS reported earnings of $-0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -42.86%.

