After-Hours Earnings Report for August 11, 2025 : OKLO, LIF, ACHR, CE, IFS, MAC, MRCY, XENE, ACVA, BLTE, BBAI, PLUG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/11/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 97.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OKLO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OKLO is -179.33 vs. an industry ratio of -18.70.



Life360, Inc. (LIF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 122.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 225%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LIF is 254.66 vs. an industry ratio of 1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 25.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -82.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACHR is -10.23 vs. an industry ratio of 2.20.



Celanese Corporation (CE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 42.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CE is 9.37 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 62.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IFS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IFS is 8.63 vs. an industry ratio of 49.30.



Macerich Company (MAC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 22.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MAC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MAC is 11.28 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MRCY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -57.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MRCY is -1320.75 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.



Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.03. This value represents a 37.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. XENE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for XENE is -8.21 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60.



ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACVA is -68.10 vs. an industry ratio of -9.30.



Belite Bio, Inc (BLTE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 51.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BLTE is -39.93 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BBAI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BBAI is -28.56 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 58.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PLUG is -2.56 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.