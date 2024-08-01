After-Hours Earnings Report for August 1, 2024 : AAPL, AMZN, INTC, VRTX, BKNG, MELI, EOG, MSI, MCHP, PRU, COIN, DASH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/01/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 6.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 33.60 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMZN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 39.53 vs. an industry ratio of 71.20.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 120.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. INTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is 439.14 vs. an industry ratio of 62.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-12.54. This value represents a 455.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VRTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is -476.65 vs. an industry ratio of -9.30.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $39.33. This value represents a 4.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 45.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 20.77 vs. an industry ratio of 71.20.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $8.72. This value represents a 68.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MELI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -51.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 49.97 vs. an industry ratio of 71.20.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.98. This value represents a 19.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 10.45 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.76. This value represents a 14.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 33.00 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 70.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCHP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 37.78 vs. an industry ratio of -91.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.43. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 9.37 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 354.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 58.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COIN is 45.33 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 77.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DASH is 1581.71 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





