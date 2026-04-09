After-Hours Earnings Report for April 9, 2026 : WDFC, SLP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/09/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



WD-40 Company (WDFC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 4.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WDFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 36.31 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 12.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SLP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -27.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SLP is 13.27 vs. an industry ratio of 37.60.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.