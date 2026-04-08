After-Hours Earnings Report for April 8, 2026 : STZ, APLD, RELL, RGP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/08/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 33.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 13.20 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for APLD is -71.94 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40.



Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 54.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RELL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RELL is 44.84 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 35.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RGP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RGP is -71.60 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.





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