After-Hours Earnings Report for April 8, 2025 : KRUS, MAMA, AEHR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/08/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KRUS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -800%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KRUS is 188.43 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MAMA is 78.22 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AEHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AEHR is 72.20 vs. an industry ratio of 29.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





