After-Hours Earnings Report for April 7, 2026 : LEVI, AEHR, GBX, SKIL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/07/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 2.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LEVI is 13.46 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 800.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AEHR is -127.22 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.



Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 42.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GBX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GBX is 10.99 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 5.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SKIL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 68.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SKIL is 1.68 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.





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