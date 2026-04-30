After-Hours Earnings Report for April 30, 2026 : AAPL, AMGN, SNDK, WDC, SYK, AEM, MPWR, AJG, AIG, RBLX, RMD, MTZ

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/30/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 16.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 31.71 vs. an industry ratio of -21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.73. This value represents a 3.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 15.25 vs. an industry ratio of -6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sandisk Corporation (SNDK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $13.66. This value represents a 2376.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNDK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -53.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SNDK is 22.55 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Digital Corporation (WDC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.28. This value represents a 78.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WDC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WDC is 47.94 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.98. This value represents a 4.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 21.14 vs. an industry ratio of 66.80.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.19. This value represents a 108.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AEM is 14.25 vs. an industry ratio of -25.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.81. This value represents a 30.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MPWR is 89.76 vs. an industry ratio of 86.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.40. This value represents a 19.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 16.06 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 62.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 9.52 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 34.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RBLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RBLX is -35.18 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00.



ResMed Inc. (RMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.79. This value represents a 17.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RMD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RMD is 19.18 vs. an industry ratio of 66.80.



MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 104.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MTZ is 45.19 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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