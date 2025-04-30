After-Hours Earnings Report for April 30, 2025 : MSFT, META, QCOM, KLAC, EQIX, CP, AFL, ALL, MET, PSA, CCI, HOOD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/30/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $3.20. This value represents a 8.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 30.24 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $5.22. This value represents a 10.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year META has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.06%. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 17.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 15.40 vs. an industry ratio of 262.10.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $8.06. This value represents a 53.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 21.78 vs. an industry ratio of 49.20.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $8.00. This value represents a 9.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 25.81 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 7.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 20.95 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 1.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AFL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 15.88 vs. an industry ratio of 120.10.



Allstate Corporation (ALL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 55.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 11.87 vs. an industry ratio of 29.20.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 8.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MET had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 8.39 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Public Storage (PSA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.06. This value represents a 0.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 17.46 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 44.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 26.59 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 77.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HOOD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HOOD is 40.47 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.