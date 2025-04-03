After-Hours Earnings Report for April 3, 2025 : GES, SLP, LFCR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/03/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Guess?, Inc. (GES)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 29.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GES had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -20.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GES is 6.09 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.



Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SLP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLP is 22.72 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60.



Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 180.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LFCR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -15.22%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LFCR is -7.91 vs. an industry ratio of -3.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.