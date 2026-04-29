After-Hours Earnings Report for April 29, 2026 : MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, META, KLAC, QCOM, EQIX, CP, ORLY, AFL, CVNA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/29/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $4.07. This value represents a 17.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 25.95 vs. an industry ratio of 43.60.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 0.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 33.68 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 6.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 30.31 vs. an industry ratio of 43.60.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 6.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 30.11 vs. an industry ratio of 43.60.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $6.71. This value represents a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year META has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for META is 22.51 vs. an industry ratio of -37.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $9.16. This value represents a 8.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 49.37 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 19.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 18.27 vs. an industry ratio of -167.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $9.85. This value represents a 1.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 28.54 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 5.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 23.20 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 11.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 28.35 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 8.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 16.00 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



Carvana Co. (CVNA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 5.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CVNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -22.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CVNA is 58.31 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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