After-Hours Earnings Report for April 29, 2025 : V, BKNG, SBUX, MDLZ, OKE, FICO, ACGL, CSGP, EXR, EQR, PPG, VLTO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/29/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.68. This value represents a 6.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 29.87 vs. an industry ratio of 49.20.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $17.20. This value represents a 15.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 23.45 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 27.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SBUX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 28.73 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 31.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MDLZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 22.45 vs. an industry ratio of -37.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 12.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 16.42 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $6.11. This value represents a 20.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FICO is 81.34 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 44.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACGL is 11.62 vs. an industry ratio of 29.20.



CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CSGP is 113.53 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.96. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year EXR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EXR is 17.39 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Residential (EQR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year EQR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EQR is 17.46 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 12.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PPG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 13.22 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Veralto Corp. (VLTO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 3.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VLTO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VLTO is 25.16 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





