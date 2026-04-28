After-Hours Earnings Report for April 28, 2026 : V, TMUS, WELL, BKNG, STX, SBUX, WM, MDLZ, HOOD, BE, TER, NXPI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/28/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.09. This value represents a 11.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.96%. T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 20.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 17.37 vs. an industry ratio of -26.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Welltower Inc. (WELL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 20.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 33.76 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 16.68 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.26. This value represents a 95.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STX is 49.12 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 7.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 42.38 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 4.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 27.79 vs. an industry ratio of 24.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 17.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDLZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 18.95 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 8.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOOD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HOOD is 43.05 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 81.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 86.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BE is 234.68 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Teradyne, Inc. (TER)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 181.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TER has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TER is 64.63 vs. an industry ratio of 29.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.61. This value represents a 20.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NXPI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 18.93 vs. an industry ratio of 39.20.





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