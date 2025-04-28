Earnings
After-Hours Earnings Report for April 28, 2025 : CDNS, NXPI, SBAC, CINF, FFIV, TER, WWD, UFPI, RMBS, SANM, AMKR, PCH

April 28, 2025 — 02:00 pm EDT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/28/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. CDNS reported earnings of $0.85 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 37.65%.NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. NXPI reported earnings of $2.85 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -23.51%.SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.95. SBAC reported earnings of $3.29 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -10.33%.Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.61. CINF reported earnings of $1.72 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -135.47%.F5, Inc. (FFIV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. FFIV reported earnings of $2.2 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 5.91%.Teradyne, Inc. (TER)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. TER reported earnings of $0.51 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 19.61%.Woodward, Inc. (WWD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. WWD reported earnings of $1.62 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -11.11%.UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. UFPI reported earnings of $1.96 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -18.88%.Rambus, Inc. (RMBS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.44. RMBS reported earnings of $0.38 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 15.79%.Sanmina Corporation (SANM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.14. SANM reported earnings of $1.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 9.62%.Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. AMKR reported earnings of $0.24 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -62.50%.PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. PCH reported earnings of $0 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a

