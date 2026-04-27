After-Hours Earnings Report for April 27, 2026 : CDNS, PSA, NUE, CLS, VTR, CINF, AVB, BRO, AMKR, RMBS, SUI, TFII

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/27/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDNS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 51.14 vs. an industry ratio of 45.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Storage (PSA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.13. This value represents a 0.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 18.19 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nucor Corporation (NUE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.79. This value represents a 262.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NUE is 17.59 vs. an industry ratio of 28.10.



Celestica, Inc. (CLS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 98.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CLS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CLS is 48.26 vs. an industry ratio of 37.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ventas, Inc. (VTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VTR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VTR is 21.72 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 904.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CINF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CINF is 19.60 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.80. This value represents a 1.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AVB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AVB is 15.27 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 5.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BRO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 14.52 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 155.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMKR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMKR is 48.21 vs. an industry ratio of -191.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rambus, Inc. (RMBS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 7.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RMBS and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RMBS is 63.61 vs. an industry ratio of -191.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 3.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SUI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SUI is 18.73 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TFI International Inc. (TFII)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 22.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TFII missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TFII is 29.19 vs. an industry ratio of 81.60.





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