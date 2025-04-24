After-Hours Earnings Report for April 24, 2025 : GOOGL, GOOG, TMUS, GILD, INTC, RSG, AEM, DLR, HIG, ERIE, SSNC, WY

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/24/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a 6.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 17.88 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a 6.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 18.15 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.45. This value represents a 22.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 24.94 vs. an industry ratio of -10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 232.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GILD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 13.43 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 133.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is -147.07 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 4.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 35.19 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 82.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AEM is 21.50 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 3.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 21.50 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 8.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HIG is 10.87 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80.



Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.19. This value represents a 34.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ERIE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.19%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIE is 28.71 vs. an industry ratio of 25.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 13.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SSNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SSNC is 14.22 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.



Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 31.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WY is 35.65 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.