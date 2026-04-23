After-Hours Earnings Report for April 23, 2026 : INTC, NEM, DLR, BKR, FIX, EW, AMP, HIG, VRSN, PFG, SSNC, CSL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/23/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 400.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. INTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -85.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is 815.88 vs. an industry ratio of 157.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Newmont Corporation (NEM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 65.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 12.54 vs. an industry ratio of -17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 9.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 25.30 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 1.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BKR is 26.06 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $7.19. This value represents a 51.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FIX is 46.53 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 27.54 vs. an industry ratio of -0.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $10.19. This value represents a 7.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMP is 11.41 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.29. This value represents a 49.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HIG is 10.31 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 4.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSN is 29.08 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 11.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PFG is 10.45 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 16.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SSNC is 11.40 vs. an industry ratio of 45.90.



Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.31. This value represents a 8.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CSL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CSL is 17.20 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60.





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