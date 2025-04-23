After-Hours Earnings Report for April 23, 2025 : IBM, NOW, TXN, LRCX, ORLY, CMG, NEM, WCN, DFS, EW, URI, RMD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/23/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 15.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IBM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 22.45 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a 10.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 85.30 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 11.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TXN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 27.43 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 28.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 17.02 vs. an industry ratio of 84.90.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $9.83. This value represents a 6.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 31.72 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 37.38 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Newmont Corporation (NEM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 52.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NEM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 14.70 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 2.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WCN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 37.62 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Discover Financial Services (DFS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $3.30. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DFS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -63.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DFS is 12.52 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EW has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 28.82 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Rentals, Inc. (URI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $8.84. This value represents a 3.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters URI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for URI is 13.04 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



ResMed Inc. (RMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 10.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RMD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RMD is 22.61 vs. an industry ratio of -64.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.