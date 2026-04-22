After-Hours Earnings Report for April 22, 2026 : TSLA, LRCX, IBM, TXN, NOW, CSX, KMI, URI, WCN, LVS, CCI, RJF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/22/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 282.06 vs. an industry ratio of 28.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 30.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 48.75 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 13.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IBM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 20.72 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 7.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TXN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 36.72 vs. an industry ratio of 168.40.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 19.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 40.22 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CSX Corporation (CSX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 14.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 23.57 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 22.55 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Rentals, Inc. (URI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $9.01. This value represents a 1.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for URI is 17.30 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 5.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WCN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 28.82 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 27.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LVS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LVS is 18.21 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 12.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 20.08 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.76. This value represents a 14.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RJF is 13.17 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.





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