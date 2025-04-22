After-Hours Earnings Report for April 22, 2025 : TSLA, ISRG, CB, COF, BKR, EQT, STLD, PKG, SAP, EWBC, MANH, ADC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/22/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. TSLA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 106.81 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 17.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ISRG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 72.83 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.26. This value represents a 39.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 13.41 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.66. This value represents a 14.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 10.70 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 9.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BKR is 14.94 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EQT Corporation (EQT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 24.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EQT is 13.70 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 62.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 11.21 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 28.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PKG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PKG is 17.31 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SAP SE (SAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 56.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SAP is 37.51 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 1.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EWBC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EWBC is 8.82 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 18.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MANH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MANH is 50.00 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 0.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ADC is 18.52 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.