After-Hours Earnings Report for April 21, 2026 : ISRG, CB, COF, IBKR, EQT, UAL, WRB, EWBC, NLY, ELS, RRC, ADC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/21/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 15.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ISRG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 57.06 vs. an industry ratio of -0.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $6.48. This value represents a 76.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 12.50 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.61. This value represents a 13.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 10.56 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 31.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IBKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 33.16 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EQT Corporation (EQT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 88.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EQT is 12.39 vs. an industry ratio of 57.10.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 18.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is 12.44 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 11.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WRB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WRB is 14.55 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.46. This value represents a 17.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EWBC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EWBC is 11.62 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 2.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NLY is 7.73 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 1.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELS has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 20.76 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Range Resources Corporation (RRC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 27.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RRC is 11.96 vs. an industry ratio of 57.10.



Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 2.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ADC is 18.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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