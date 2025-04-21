After-Hours Earnings Report for April 21, 2025 : MEDP, AGNC, WTFC, ZION, BOKF, CATY, HBCP, FLXS, AZZ, CADE, CALX, ELS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/21/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.06. MEDP reported earnings of $3.2 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -4.38%.AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. AGNC reported earnings of $0.58 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -31.03%.Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.52. WTFC reported earnings of $2.89 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -12.80%.Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. ZION reported earnings of $1.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 16.50%.BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. BOKF reported earnings of $1.91 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 5.24%.Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. CATY reported earnings of $1.1 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -13.64%.Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. HBCP reported earnings of $1.14 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -0.88%.Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.88. FLXS reported earnings of $0.67 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 31.34%.AZZ Inc. (AZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. AZZ reported earnings of $0.93 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 2.15%.Cadence Bank (CADE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. CADE reported earnings of $0.62 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 3.23%.Calix, Inc (CALX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. CALX reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -800.00%.Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. ELS reported earnings of $0.78 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 6.41%.

