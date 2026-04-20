After-Hours Earnings Report for April 20, 2026 : STLD, AGNC, WTFC, ZION, BOKF, ALK, SFBS, NTST, WASH, HBCP, RBB, FLXS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/20/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.79. This value represents a 93.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 14.27 vs. an industry ratio of 27.50.



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AGNC is 7.36 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.96. This value represents a 10.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WTFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WTFC is 11.97 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 15.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZION has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ZION is 10.04 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 23.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BOKF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BOKF is 14.15 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.61. This value represents a 109.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ALK is 133.53 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 31.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SFBS is 12.17 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



NetSTREIT Corp. (NTST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year NTST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NTST is 16.03 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 26.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WASH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WASH is 10.58 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 1.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBCP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HBCP is 11.02 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



RBB Bancorp (RBB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 246.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RBB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -65.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RBB is 11.05 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 33.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLXS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 49.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FLXS is 11.84 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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