After-Hours Earnings Report for April 2, 2025 : RH, PENG, FC, RGP, BSET

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/02/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RH (RH)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.91. This value represents a 165.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RH is 54.33 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Penguin Solutions, Inc. (PENG)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 122.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PENG is 16.45 vs. an industry ratio of -49.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franklin Covey Company (FC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 283.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -59.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FC is 28.87 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 176.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RGP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -142.86%. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 114.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BSET is 21.66 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





